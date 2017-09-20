Frazier's walk-off homer lifts Pirates by Brewers 6-4 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Frazier's walk-off homer lifts Pirates by Brewers 6-4

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer off Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night.
   The Pirates tied it in the eighth on a throwing error by Knebel then ended a seven-game losing streak when Frazier homered into the first row of seats in the right-field stands.
   Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana homered for the Brewers but Milwaukee missed a chance to pull into a tie with Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the National League.
   Knebel (1-2) had converted 21 straight save opportunities. Milwaukee lost for just the third time in its last 12 games.
   Felipe Rivero (5-2) earned the victory in relief. Frazier finished 2 for 5 with four RBIs. Starling Marte added two hits for the Pirates.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Claudia Kepler transferred to UW for one season, Her senior season

    Claudia Kepler transferred to UW for one season, Her senior season

    Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.

    More >>

    Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.

    More >>

  • Badgers men's hockey picked third in Big Ten

    Badgers men's hockey picked third in Big Ten

    The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection. 

    More >>

  • Hornibrook named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

    Hornibrook named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

    Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU. 

    More >>

    Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.