Store uses social media to search for robbers

GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- Facebook is fast becoming a crimefighting tool of choice.

This time, a store owner near Milwaukee is going to social media with this surveillance video of two people stealing clothes from a resale store.

Store manager Amy Simpson was behind the counter of the Plato's Closet in Greenfield when it was robbed.

"It's very frustrating I am not sure why people would want to come in to a used clothing store and steal from us when all of our clothing is already discounted as it is05 it just blows my mind," she told WISN.

The Plato's Closet in Brookfield was also robbed by two women the same day, last Thursday.

The manager says, as of midday Wednesday, the video had almost 1,700 shares and reached 290,000 people on Facebook.

She hopes one of those people will help lead police to catch the robbers.