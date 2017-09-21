Neighbor who survived blast from feet away speaks out

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was the explosion that rocked a Madison neighborhood and is now at the center of a murder investigation. Several people who lived in the neighborhood have shared their stories of what they saw and heard, but no one was as close to the blast as Jeff Rubin.

For Rubin, Wednesday, September 13th, started as a typical morning.

"Just standing here, trying to wake up, drinking this tea, listening to The Eagles," he said as he explained what he was doing.

Then the unthinkable happened.

"Boom," he said loudly! "It just went right through me like a wave," he said.

He didn't know what happened until minutes later. He thought a plane had crashed next to his house, but in reality, the house next door exploded.

Fire fighters arrived minutes later and told Rubin he needed to leave his house. But suffering from a heart condition, he knew he needed to get help. So, he quickly raced up the sidewalk to safer ground and flagged down an officer.

"Some woman volunteered, she said I'm a pediatrician, she ran over, took my pulse, gave me some water," he said.

Rubin was taken to the hospital where he was eventually given the all clear.

But when he returns to what once was his home, his nerves are still rattled with the scene next door.

"I'm in shock more than anything. I'm traumatized, we are traumatized," he said.

The house his family rents was left damaged. The siding is now peeled back and melted. But the impact can be seen inside too.

Large cracks now line the walls with windows blown out. Mirrors are cracked and pictures were knocked over, there's even a crack in his foundation.

"So this crack was not here before," he said.

The biggest impact is the smoke damage left on all his furniture and belongings. But all the material items can be replaced. Rubin is just thankful he's alive to provide for his wife who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, and their 8-year-old daughter.

"Without me, my wife and daughter would be lost," said Rubin. "A lot of people were like, you have angels around you who protected me and I, I'm starting to believe that."

The Rubin family is still displaced and are currently living in a hotel. A neighbor did create a go-fund-me page to help support them during this tough time.