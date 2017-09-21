Vice President Pence to hold fundraiser in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vice President Pence to hold fundraiser in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is holding a fundraiser next week in Milwaukee.

Pence plans to hold the event on Sept. 28 at an undisclosed location in Milwaukee. An invitation for the event obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press shows that it's to benefit the Trump Victory fund, a joint fundraising committee for President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

It costs $2,700 per person to attend and $10,000 to get a photo with Pence. A private dinner with Pence costs $35,000 per couple and it's $70,000 to be a part of the host committee.

Public events are typically scheduled around such fundraisers but nothing has been announced yet.

Pence was last in Wisconsin in June when he visited Milwaukee to drum up support for replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law.

