Attorneys: Portions of Foxconn law could be unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nonpartisan attorneys for the Wisconsin Legislature say portions of a newly signed law speeding up legal appeals related to the Foxconn Technology Group's factory could be unconstitutional.

The analysis was prepared by attorneys for the Wisconsin Legislative Council at the request of Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling.

The analysis dated Tuesday came a day after Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentive package into law for Foxconn. That bill also gives the company an expedited appeals process.

The attorneys say a provision automatically suspending lower court rulings and requiring the Supreme Court to give preference to Foxconn-related cases are the most susceptible to legal challenge.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the governor believes the law to be constitutional.

