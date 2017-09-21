GOP lawmakers take aim at reformulated gas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GOP lawmakers take aim at reformulated gas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican legislators are circulating a bill aimed at ending the federal requirement to use reformulated gas in six southeastern Wisconsin counties.
   
The legislation asks President Donald Trump's administration to grant a reprieve from use of the specially formulated gas that reduces ozone pollution. The requirement was implemented in 1995 in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Racine and Kenosha counties. Supporters say the gas is no longer needed because of advancements in emission control equipment.
   
Reformulated gas has long been controversial because it costs more and some drivers say it affects their vehicle's performance.
   
The Journal Sentinel says the reformulated gas legislation is one of four bills that Republican legislators began circulating on Wednesday that would have an impact on air quality.
