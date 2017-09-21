Sun Prairie students host Dream Day at the Park on Saturday

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie high school students are helping kids explore their dream jobs this weekend.

The high school's DECA organization is hosting 'Dream Day at the Park on Saturday afternoon. The event will feature booths and exhibits for kids to learn about jobs like becoming a firefighter, an artist, a doctor, farmer or an athlete. A black hawk helicopter will land during the event, too, showing off what it's like to be in the Armed Services.



Dream Day at the Park is free. There will also be food at the event. It runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Dream Park at 415 Park Street.



The park is 100 percent volunteer-run and handicapped accessible. This event marks the 10th anniversary celebration of the park.