East Side power outage impacts Elevhjem Elementary School

MADISON (WKOW) -- MG&E reports several hundred are without power this morning on the city's east side. At Elevehjem Elementary School, the school sent a Facebook alert to concerned parents about the outage. See the following statement on their page.

'A little adventure today, we are starting the day without power, but we do have running water and bathrooms. Our phones do not work, so if you need to contact school please call 442-0712. We are expecting power to come back on soon.'

27 News has reached out to Madison Schools for comment on the outage, and whether the school day will continue as planned.