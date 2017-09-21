East Side power outage impacts Elevhjem Elementary School

A 10-month old baby is in intensive care after first responders were called to a possible drowning at a motel in Lake Delton.More >>
Madison fire investigators are looking into what caused an explosion at a building on the east side of Madison.More >>
Three people are facing serious drug charges after members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit say they found more than 17 pounds of pot in their car.More >>
It was the explosion that rocked a Madison neighborhood and is now at the center of a murder investigation. Several people who lived in the neighborhood have shared their stories of what they saw and heard, but no one was as close to the blast as Jeff Rubin.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife is being held on $1 million cash bail. Steven Pirus, 59, made a special court appearance Tuesday where the judge assigned bail.More >>
With Wisconsin law enforcement and health professionals still fighting to combat a full-fledged opioid epidemic in the state, officials are being forced to also confront an exponential rise in use of methamphetamine.More >>
Republican legislators are circulating a bill aimed at ending the federal requirement to use reformulated gas in six southeastern Wisconsin counties.More >>
Pastor Elena Saenz will take off from the Dane County Regional Airport Thursday morning with Mexico as her final destination. She's helping with relief efforts for the earthquake victims.More >>
A Wall Street Journal report says that hackers broker into Equifax's computer systems in March, giving them months to probe vulnerabilities and eventually gain access to the data of 143 million Americans.More >>
A store owner near Milwaukee is going to social media with surveillance video of two people stealing clothes from a resale store.More >>
There was a rescue of animals trapped in building wreckage from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that stunned central Mexico at midday Tuesday.More >>
Injured military veterans are getting help to break through the limitations of their disabilities.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife is being held on $1 million cash bail. Steven Pirus, 59, made a special court appearance Tuesday where the judge assigned bail.More >>
With Foxconn one step closer to coming to Wisconsin, many are wondering how the state will fill thousands of high-tech jobs.More >>
With hundred and fifteen mile wind blowing through Puerto Rico, Madison Pastor Pedro Ruiz worries for his loved ones.More >>
