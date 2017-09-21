Diaper Dash to collect diapers for families in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pregnancy Helpline is holding its 3rd annual DiaperDash, a 5k Run/Walk on Satuday, September 23 to raise funds and awareness for diapers in Madison.

“One in three American families struggle with diaper need and it’s a reality in our community. We have mothers asking every week for help with diapers,” Alissa Hirscher, Pregnancy Helpline Executive Director. “These moms tell us they spend hours on the bus trying to get the few diapers allotted daily by other agencies. We are the only one giving out this many at a time. It’s not just about providing diapers but also alleviating other stresses that arise from diaper need.” Pregnancy Helpline’s Diaper Bank is the only member of the National Diaper Bank Network serving Dane County; it relies on the donations from diaper drives and financial donations to purchase diapers to provide families in need with free diapers.

Pregnancy Helpline Inc, of Madison is a nonprofit organization and has been serving low-income women, children, and families in the Madison area for 35 years. In addition to the diaper bank, Pregnancy Helpline offers a helpline, safe sleep program, baby care package program, and sharing center for material goods.

The DiaperDash starts at 9:00 a.m. at McKee Farms Park. The cost is $20 for individuals or $50 for families. Funds raised will be used to provide free diapers to local families in need.

