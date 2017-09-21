Home explosion suspect charged with first-degree intentional homicide

MADISON (WKOW) – The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife was charged today with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his wife Lee Anne.

Steven Pirus, 59, also faces charges of recklessly endangering safety, arson and four counts of mistreating animals causing death.

Pirus remains in jail on $1 million cash bail.

Prosecutors say Pirus disconnected the gas line to the dryer, which caused the explosion Sept. 13, 2017.

They say he was attempting to cover up the murder of his wife, who could have been dead in the house for weeks, if not longer.



A criminal complaint lodged against Pirus Thursday states he first told investigators his wife Lee Anne Pirus was alive and in the house at the time of the explosion, then revised his statement that Lee Anne Pirus committed suicide four to five weeks before the explosion. The complaint states Pirus revised his statement again, saying he had shot and killed his wife, at her urging.

"She just finally wore me down and she just begging and begging and pleading with me to do that," the complaint states Pirus told investigators.



The complaint states a psychiatrist treating Lee Anne Pirus told investigators she made no mention of suicidal thoughts when he last saw her in February. The complaint states Steven Pirus canceled his wife's scheduled, April appointment with the psychiatrist.

Court records also show Steven Pirus withdrew $8,500 from financial accounts in the last two months, and was waiting for a Russian woman to join him here, before authorities say he killed his wife and blew up his house. "Steven said he talks to the woman by text message almost every day," the criminal complaint states. Court records say Pirus learned the day before the explosion the Russian woman had visa problems prevented her from traveling from London to Madison.



The complaint refers to the Pirus couple as estranged. A man identified by the initials RA told investigators he had a relationship with Lee Anne Pirus until February, and was aware of a botched suicide attempt by Pirus in 2014.



The criminal complaint says a friend of Lee Anne Pirus identified as JS had last seen her in March, and had last seen her post to her Facebook page in April. The complaint states the friend said Pirus previously posted to Facebook two to three times daily.





A probable cause affidavit states Pirus told investigators he killed his wife sometime between July 30 and Aug. 12. Authorities say the condition of the body when found Friday did not permit investigators to pinpoint a time of death. Hart says Pirus shot his wife in the head.