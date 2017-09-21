Arrest made in sex assault cold case from 2003

BELOIT (WKOW) -- An arrest has been made in a sexual assault cold case that remained unsolved since 2003.

Investigators used a DNA profile to link to Joseph Ostrowski, 42, who had been arrested in Nevada, to the case, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

An August state crime lab report linked Ostrowski through the National level of the Combined DNA Index Syste. The suspect DNA was found on material used to bind the victim during the assault that was previously submitted for testing.

Investigators discovered that Ostrowski was living in Las Vegas, Nevada and he was arrested in May 2017 by Las Vegas police on drug related charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ostrowski on August. 21, 2017 for the 2003 sexual assault and Ostrowski was arrested by Las Vegas police on Aug. 24.

Ostrowski later was transported to the Rock County Jail where he remains in custody.

The 2003 assault began in the early morning of Jan 6 on Hart Road in Beloit, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office News release.

A lone unidentified male suspect entered the residence and confronted the female victim in the hallway outside her bedroom.

The suspect pushed the victim into her bedroom, forced her on the bed and bound her hands together. The suspect sexually assaulted her and demanded money.

The suspect displayed a knife during the assault and became angry when the victim told him that she didn’t have any money.

The suspect wandered around the house during the incident while occasionally checking on the victim, according to police.

The suspect eventually told the victim he would let her go and he instructed her not to move until her alarm went off.

The victim waited until she didn’t hear the suspect in the house anymore and she hid in the closet until her alarm went off. She then called her ex-husband, and he notified the Sheriff’s Office of the assault.

Deputies responded to the residence and found that the suspect had left the house. A few items were reported missing from the house. A Deputy transported the victim to Beloit Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Several evidentiary items were collected from the residence and some of the items were sent to the state crime lab for DNA analysis. A DNA profile was developed for an unknown suspect and later linked to a 2005 burglary case with an unidentified suspect in Green County.

Ostrowski had a Sept. 21, 2017 appearance in Rock County Court.