Fentanyl laced heroin seized, two in custody

MADISON (WKOW) – Authorities on Monday seized more than 450 grams of fentanyl laced heroin with a street value of nearly $65,000.

The drugs would have provided users with 2,000 injections, according to a news release from the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

Darnell A. Brunt, 33, Sun Prairie, and Claudius L. Fincher, 21, Sun Prairie were taken into custody following a Madison Police Department traffic stop this past Monday.

The seizure culminates a heroin peddling investigation that began in late August.

After their apprehension, members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.with help from Madison police and the Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team, searched the suspects' Sun Prairie home on O'Keefe Avenue. Inside they found a loaded handgun along with 436 grams of heroin. One suspect had another 17 grams in a pocket.

Drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency and other items have also been taken into evidence.



