NO AC: Madison schools address hot classroom concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- The heat is something Madison School District educators and students are dealing with this week in the classroom.

"It's humid, that's for sure, teachers I think have to do their best to be creative," Building & Technical Director Chad Wiese said.

For Hamilton Middle School teacher Jim Rouse, it means he has to do a lot of extras.

"Dim the lights, put the fans on, try to do something the kids can do calmly and quietly," he said. "If they [students] need to go get a drink or if it's cooler in the hall, absolutely," he added.

Mr. Rouse would like to see his students have A/C, but understands why it's cost prohibitive.

Wiese says it's because many of those buildings are from the 1950's.

"It's the nature of what we have inherited with a district our age," he said.

Until the day the district can crank up the A/C in all classrooms, Wiese has this advice.

"Certainly stay hydrated, find cool places, stay out of the sun if you have outdoor recess," he said.