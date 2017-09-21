NO AC: Madison schools address hot classroom concerns - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NO AC: Madison schools address hot classroom concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- The heat is something Madison School District educators and students are dealing with this week in the classroom.
"It's humid, that's for sure, teachers I think have to do their best to be creative," Building & Technical Director Chad Wiese said.
For Hamilton Middle School teacher Jim Rouse, it means he has to do a lot of extras.
"Dim the lights, put the fans on, try to do something the kids can do calmly and quietly," he said.  "If they [students]  need to go get a drink or if it's cooler in the hall, absolutely," he added.
Mr. Rouse would like to see his students have A/C, but understands why it's cost prohibitive. 
Wiese says it's because many of those buildings are from the 1950's.
"It's the nature of what we have inherited with a district our age," he said.
Until the day the district can crank up the A/C in all classrooms, Wiese has this advice.
"Certainly stay hydrated, find cool places, stay out of the sun if you have outdoor recess," he said.

