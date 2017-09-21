Bucks part ways with Koenig

After a few years of play at Alliant Energy Center, the Madison Capitols of the USHL are heading back to Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. It's a homecoming - because those running the team are also those running the rink.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star.More >>
The banged-up Green Bay Packers have lost another key player to injury with outside linebacker Nick Perry scheduled to have hand surgery. Coach Mike McCarthy says he doesn't know how much time Perry will miss. He was off to a good start as the bookend to fellow edge rusher Clay Matthews with 1 1/2 sacks.More >>
Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer off Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
The banged-up Green Bay Packers are starting practice this week with about a dozen players on the injury report. Receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, along with defensive lineman Mike Daniels were among the notable Packers who left last week's 34-23 loss to Atlanta with injuries. The Packers were already without starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga.More >>
The architect of the Packers' Super Bowl 31 championship team received a new honor Tuesday.More >>
Chase Anderson had eight strikeouts in six innings, Domingo Santana homered and the Milwaukee Brewers shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight day, 1-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed veteran guard/forward Brandon Rush to a training camp contract.More >>
Verona native Claudia Kepler can officially say playing hockey has reached a dream come true. After sitting out a year, Kepler is playing her final season of college hockey as a Badger.More >>
The Badgers men's hockey team has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten by the league coaches. Three Badgers were named to the preseason watch list. Cameron Hughes, Trent Frederic and incoming transfer Kyle Hayton made the list. Frederic was a unanimous selection.More >>
Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU.More >>
The Badgers' 40-6 win at BYU on Saturday was more than just their third win of the season. Both sides of the ball dominated in the game, but sophomore Alex Hornibrook showed that he can be a good quarterback that can lead this offense.More >>
