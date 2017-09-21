Bucks part ways with Koenig - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks part ways with Koenig

The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star. The undrafted rookie had signed with the club on July 6.

Koenig signed a two-way contract with the Bucks, which means he would have been primarily playing with the Wisconsin Herd but could have been called up to the Bucks at any time.

Koenig averaged 5.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per game with the Bucks in the NBA Summer League.

