End of Summer weather creates business opportunity for local boating company

MADISON (WKOW) --With these unseasonably hot temperatures, local boating companies are seeing a boom in business.

It's why Betty Lou has seen a surge in sales for cruises. Staff says they have seen anywhere between a 20 to 40 percent, all because of the beautiful weather.

"When the weather is nice like this it's just a nice little shot in the arm at this type of year when all these lucky people who have booked cruises or want to go for a ride, this is the perfect time to go," Captain Don Sanford said.

The Betty Lou sails until October 15th.