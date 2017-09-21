Murder suspect Curtis Langlois strapped in restraint during court appearance

MADISON (WKOW) -- The suspect in a Madison convenience store murder appeared in court on Thursday.



Curtis Langlois will stand trial for allegedly killing Kendrith Young and the attempted murder of Rodney Lemon on August 2. He was wheeled into the courtroom strapped to a restraint chair for his preliminary hearing. Madison Police Detective James Grann testified that Langlois confessed to murdering Young and shooting at Lemon.



Grann told the court that Langlois said he shot Young in the head and chest after another suspect, 27-year-old Demetrius Reeves shot at Young first.



The murder happened at the 7-Eleven off the Beltline near Todd Drive. During his confession, Grann says Langlois told him his intention was to kill Young because of an interaction a month before the shooting.



"He felt as though Mr. Young posturing in certain ways and making certain statements that were disrespectful to him," said Grann "He used the term of mugging him."



Langlois also faces battery to a law enforcement officer. On September 4, Dane County Sheriff's Office says Langlois wrapped his handcuffed hands around her neck and threatened to snap it while in an elevator.

