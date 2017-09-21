Evers calls for adult leadership in education address

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State Superintendent Tony Evers is using his annual state of education speech to hit on themes of his campaign for governor.

The Democrat spoke Thursday in the state Capitol, saying we live in "challenging times."

Evers is calling for finding long-term solutions for road and education funding. And he's also repeating the Democratic call to accept federal money to expand Medicaid, saying such a move would free up more money for schools and other priorities.

Evers says, "We have to push past the politics and dare greatly. We need some adults in the room."

Evers is one of several Democrats running for a chance to take on Gov. Scott Walker, who was in Neenah signing the state budget as Evers talked.

Evers is in his third term as state superintendent.