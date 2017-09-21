Wisconsin politicians respond to new GOP healthcare bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- The clock is ticking for Senate republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare. Next week, they plan to vote on a bill that will do just that.

For republicans who worked around the clock to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act, it's Deja vu. Senate republicans rejected four different repeal plans over the Summer. Now, just one remains: the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

The bill may be the GOP's last chance, with the repeal and replace deadline just nine days away. Wisconsin's politicians are expressing concerns, while others voice their support.

Democratic congressman Mark Pocan says he is strongly opposed to the Graham-Cassidy health care bill. On Thursday, Pocan joined Wisconsin families and physicians to call on the US Senate to reject the legislation.

GOP senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham have spent weeks concocting and selling the party's new approach to scrapping Obamacare. Pocan however, says he believes the bill is flawed. He says Wisconsin's governor will have to play a key role in the outcome.

"Here's the bottom line, we know what the bill is," said Rep. Pocan. "This bill will have to go to the House. exactly the way it's approved in the Senate. There is no more wiggle room for Scott Walker. We need to know is he going to allow Wisconsin and companies to opt out of pre-existing conditions."

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is one of the chief architects of the bill, which would eliminate major portions of the Affordable Care Act. On Thursday, Johnson talked about the senate health care bill and the importance of fixing the health care system on MSNBC'S Morning Joe.

"From my standpoint, there's an awful lot of governors that have come out in favor, including Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, because this will be hugely beneficial for Wisconsin," said Sen. Johnson. "Under Obamacare, three states, California, New York and Massachusetts, about 20% of the population, get 36% of Obamacare funding. It's simply unfair."

A group of 15 republican governors, including Governor Walker, are urging the senate to pass the latest Obamacare repeal legislation. They say the bill would give more power to the states.

Senate republicans have until September 30th to pass the bill. If they vote next week, the bill will go to the floor without having a full Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Assessment, which estimates how many people would lose coverage if the bill passes.