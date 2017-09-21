Several in Madison worry about their loved ones in Puerto Rico

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Hurricane Maria's wrath leaves Puerto Rico behind without power, two men with a Madison connection are having a tough time getting in touch with their family on the island.

Raphael Arrieta-Guzman moved to Madison 14 years ago from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"That's where I was born and raised, most of my family is there," said Arrieta-Guzman, who has barely been able to speak with relatives since Maria passed over the island. "I just got off the phone with my auntie [Thursday] and where I used to live...half of the house is pretty much gone."

Arrieta-Guzman is glad to know his family is doing alright but worries how they're surviving without power.

"There's no light, no water," said Arrieta-Guzman. "I just can't imagine how tough it is for them to survive, to eat, to keep food in the fridge."

Another San Juan native, Jaime Klau is a junior at UW-Madison, he's currently studying aboard in Hong Kong.

"I've only been able to talk to my dad for a really brief period," said Klau, who is trying to stay focused on school as his family recovers. "This is very tough, we're very close family so not being able to talk to my dad right now...it's just tearing my heart."

Both men say they feel helpless being thousands of miles away from the island.

"Not too much I can do over on this side, but I pray that everything's going to get right," said Arrieta-Guzman.

Both Arrieta-Guzman and Klau tell 27 News they plan to head back to Puerto Rico sometime in December.