Dodge County man sentenced after dragging officer

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A man convicted of dragging a Dodge County Lieutenant after a traffic stop has been sentenced.

Court records show Matthew Ellcey has been sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation for resisting an officer causing harm.

Authorities say Ellcey dragged a lieutenant from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office after he was pulled over for speeding in March.

