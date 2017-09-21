New library will replace old Waunakee Alloy Castings facility - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New library will replace old Waunakee Alloy Castings facility

WAUNKEE (WKOW) -- The village of Waunakee is taking an eyesore and turning it into something positive.

The former Waunakee Alloy Castings facility on North Madison Street will soon be torn down to make way for the 40,000 square foot library.

The new facility will include interior and exterior recreational spaces, child community areas, and a 200-seat community room.

"We recognize that this is going to be transformational to the community, to the neighborhood. It's going to tie in really well with the downtown and really have an impact on your community. We recognize the value to that as well," says Jason Scott with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Groundbreaking on the new library is scheduled for next spring and it should open in the summer of 2019.

