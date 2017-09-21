Jefferson Award Winners, September 2017: Mike Byrd & Maggie Felk - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jefferson Award Winners, September 2017: Mike Byrd & Maggie Felker

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison couple is turning their grief into action.

Mike Byrd and Maggie Felker suffered great loss in their life, when their son David disappeared in Ecuador 15 years ago.

Instead of letting it destroy them, they found a way to heal by giving back.

"Closure's not what we want. What we want is something other than that. What we want is meaning and we work for that not to find answers to something,"  says Mike.

find out how Mike and Maggie earned this month's Jefferson Award for public service, by giving the gift of education.

