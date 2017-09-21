Mexican-American family uses its local business to help earthquake victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Hugo Galban's most vivid childhood memories is of an earthquake.

"It's bad, because I was a child in '85. I was six years old," said Galban.

On September 19, 1985, an 8.0 magnitude quake shook Mexico City to its core.

On Tuesday, on the exact same date, 32 years later, central Mexico suffered another major earthquake.

"I think this is the same feeling, where you see your city destroyed and it's really hard," said Galban.

Hugo, his wife Karana, and her mother Maria now live in Madison.

They work 15 hours a day, six days a week to make their west side restaurant, La Nopalera, a success.

But now, they're taking on the added responsibility of collecting supplies and money for the earthquake relief effort.

"You can bring the stuff here to our business, and you can give money, we put boxes in different stores," said Galban, referring to cash boxes placed at the register.

He says at least five other Mexican stores and restaurants are also collecting cash.

But Hugo and his family are also taking supplies like diapers, work gloves, disinfectant wipes and more.

They are delivering them to Mexico any way they can.

Galban's brother-in-law, who also lives in Madison, already took the first batch on a commercial flight.

"We buy a suitcase, and we put a lot of stuff in there, and he transports (it) to Mexico," explained Galban.

Hugo also plans to use the money people are donating to ship supplies.

They are also looking for any help they can get when it comes to transport. They would like to ship a large number of items at once.

"Some people say, 'OK, I'm going to drive to Mexico. I have a space on my truck,' - we put it there," explained Galban.

Hugo said his family members are all in the Mexico City area, but are safe and unharmed.

He and his wife want to get the supplies and money to the hardest hit areas, including Morelas and Puebla, which are about an hour's drive south of Mexico City.

Along with La Nopalera, the other Mexican stores in the Madison area accepting cash donations for the earthquake victims are:

- La Concha Bakery

- Mercado Marimar

- Santa Maria Grocery

- Sabores Michoacanos

- Cafe Maya