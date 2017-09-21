Psych exam ordered for man arrested in Monona stand-off - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Psych exam ordered for man arrested in Monona stand-off

Edward Matthews Edward Matthews

MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctors will evaluate the mental health of a man accused in an attempted homicide in Madison.
    A judge ordered the competency evaluation Thursday for 42 year old Edward Matthews.
    Matthews is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in late August.
    He was arrested earlier this month after a standoff in Monona.

