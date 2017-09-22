Portion of Lien Road closed Friday for emergency utility work - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Portion of Lien Road closed Friday for emergency utility work

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency utility work is closing part of an east Madison road Friday.

According to the City of Madison Traffic Engineering department, Lien Road will be closed at City View Drive, which is just off the Interstate bridge. The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Officials say they need to do emergency, underground utility work Friday.

The closure could continue into Saturday, if needed

