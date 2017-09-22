Portion of Lien Road closed Friday for emergency utility work

Authorities on Monday seized more than 450 grams of fentanyl laced heroin with a street value of nearly $65,000. The drugs would have provided users with 2,000 injections, according to a news release from the Dane County Narcotics Task ForceMore >>
Authorities on Monday seized more than 450 grams of fentanyl laced heroin with a street value of nearly $65,000. The drugs would have provided users with 2,000 injections, according to a news release from the Dane County Narcotics Task ForceMore >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star.More >>
Madison fire investigators are looking into what caused an explosion at a building on the east side of Madison.More >>
Madison fire investigators are looking into what caused an explosion at a building on the east side of Madison.More >>
A 10-month old baby is in intensive care after first responders were called to a possible drowning at a motel in Lake Delton.More >>
A 10-month old baby is in intensive care after first responders were called to a possible drowning at a motel in Lake Delton.More >>
South Korea says Kim Jong Un's rebuke against U.S. President Donald Trump marked the first time a North Korean leader directly issued a statement to the international community under his name.More >>
South Korea says Kim Jong Un's rebuke against U.S. President Donald Trump marked the first time a North Korean leader directly issued a statement to the international community under his name.More >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
An elite group of college performers is celebrating a big milestone. This is the 50th year for the sweet sounds of the Wisconsin Singers.More >>
An elite group of college performers is celebrating a big milestone. This is the 50th year for the sweet sounds of the Wisconsin Singers.More >>
With Wisconsin law enforcement and health professionals still fighting to combat a full-fledged opioid epidemic in the state, officials are being forced to also confront an exponential rise in use of methamphetamine.More >>
With Wisconsin law enforcement and health professionals still fighting to combat a full-fledged opioid epidemic in the state, officials are being forced to also confront an exponential rise in use of methamphetamine.More >>
As Hurricane Maria's wrath leaves Puerto Rico behind without power, two men with a Madison connection are having a tough time getting in touch with their family on the islandMore >>
As Hurricane Maria's wrath leaves Puerto Rico behind without power, two men with a Madison connection are having a tough time getting in touch with their family on the islandMore >>
The clock is ticking for Senate republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare.More >>
The clock is ticking for Senate republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare.More >>
The suspect in a Madison convenience store murder appeared in court on Thursday. Curtis Langlois will stand trial for allegedly killing Kendrith Young and the attempted murder of Rodney Lemon on August 2.More >>
The suspect in a Madison convenience store murder appeared in court on Thursday. Curtis Langlois will stand trial for allegedly killing Kendrith Young and the attempted murder of Rodney Lemon on August 2.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife was charged today with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his wife Lee Anne.More >>
The Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife was charged today with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his wife Lee Anne.More >>
A pedestrian crossing the street on the 200 block of W. North Street in DeForest was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
A pedestrian crossing the street on the 200 block of W. North Street in DeForest was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
Madison fire investigators are looking into what caused an explosion at a building on the east side of Madison.More >>
Madison fire investigators are looking into what caused an explosion at a building on the east side of Madison.More >>
Walker on Thursday signed the two-year spending plan at an elementary school in Neenah surrounded by students, teachers, Republican lawmakers and others.More >>
Walker on Thursday signed the two-year spending plan at an elementary school in Neenah surrounded by students, teachers, Republican lawmakers and others.More >>