Guns stolen in Green County

BROWNTOWN (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for information about who stole guns and ammunition during the overnight hours this week. 

According to a report from the Green County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported burglary around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of E. South Street in the village of Browntown. Officials believe several firearms and different types of ammunition were taken sometime around 1 a.m. Wednesday. 

If you have any information about the burglary, you should contact Green County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers.

