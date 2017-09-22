Guns stolen in Green County

BROWNTOWN (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for information about who stole guns and ammunition during the overnight hours this week.



According to a report from the Green County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported burglary around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of E. South Street in the village of Browntown. Officials believe several firearms and different types of ammunition were taken sometime around 1 a.m. Wednesday.



If you have any information about the burglary, you should contact Green County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers.