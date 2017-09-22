Sneak peek inside this weekend's Wizard World Comic Con in Madis - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sneak peek inside this weekend's Wizard World Comic Con in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend the Alliant Energy Center will be transformed into a hub for pop culture as Wizard World Comic Con takes over.  

The event features everything from gaming to art, collectibles, movies, TV, anime and more.  

You'll have the chance to meet special guests; two will be joining us on Wake Up Wisconsin Friday morning for an exclusive first look at the event -- Victor Dandridge (writer/self-publisher) and Thomas Ian Nicholas (actor).  

Times for Wizard World Comic Con this weekend are as follows:

Friday - 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday - 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 
Sunday - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

