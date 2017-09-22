Meet Mimi and learn about upcoming events - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Meet Mimi and learn about upcoming events

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Mimi is a playful 7-year-old American Eskimo mix searching for her forever home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Mimi was found in the Town of Fulton.  Roadruck says Mimi gets along well with dogs, cats and kids.  She loves to run around outside for a bit then to find a lap to snuggle on. 

Roadruck also mentioned their upcoming adoption event.  If you’re looking for your new best friend, head over to Festival Foods in Janesville Saturday, September 23.

