First day of fall could break record temp set in 1937

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hot weather is getting us ready for record breaking high temperatures as we kick off fall.

Friday marks the official first day of fall and it's bringing mid-summer weather. We could reach 90 degrees in the Madison area, which would break the record of 89 degrees set in 1937. Definitely dress for summer the rest of the weekend and stay hydrated if you're outdoors.

