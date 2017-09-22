First day of fall could break record temp set in 1937 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

First day of fall could break record temp set in 1937

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hot weather is getting us ready for record breaking high temperatures as we kick off fall.

Friday marks the official first day of fall and it's bringing mid-summer weather. We could reach 90 degrees in the Madison area, which would break the record of 89 degrees set in 1937. Definitely dress for summer the rest of the weekend and stay hydrated if you're outdoors.

Your 27 Storm Track team will have your weekend forecast tonight on 27 News.  If you want to sneak in a few more summer activities this weekend, you won't want to miss that forecast.

