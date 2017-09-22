Madison police search for missing man with autism

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are looking for a missing man who has autism.



Police say Charles Pautsch, 25, walked away from a group home in the 6700 block of Tottenham Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers started searching the areas around the home using a police K9.

Police say Pautsch is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans. He likes to visit parks and the library. Pautsch may also try to walk towards the Beltline. He has no immediate family or contacts in the area and just recently returned to living in Madison.



Call the Madison Police Department or the Dane County Emergency Communication Center if you see Charles Pautsch.