Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a madman'

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local):

******

7:00 a.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- President Donald Trump is again assailing North Korea Kim Jong Un, saying that he "will be tested like never before."

In an escalation of the war of words between the United States and North Korea, Trump sent a predawn tweet Friday saying, "Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!"

Trump's broadside follows a rare statement issued by Kim, branding the U.S. president as "deranged" and warning he will "pay dearly" for his threat to "totally destroy" the North if it attacks. Hours later, North Korea's foreign minister reportedly said his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

******

3:30 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump has added economic action to his fiery military threats against North Korea, authorizing stiffer new sanctions in response to the Koreans' nuclear weapons advances.

Trump's latest steps to punish foreign companies that deal with the North was the latest salvo in a U.S.-led campaign to isolate and impoverish the government of Kim Jong Un until it halts the missile and nuclear tests. Trump announced the measures Thursday as he met leaders from South Korea and Japan, the nations most immediately imperiled by North Korea's threats of a military strike.

Hours later, Kim branded Trump as "deranged." The rare statement from the North Korean leader responded to Trump's combative speech days earlier where he not only issued the warning of potential obliteration for the isolated nation, but also mocked the North's young autocrat as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission."