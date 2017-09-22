Football and Fashion: Trendy Badger tailgate outfits and activit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Football and Fashion: Trendy Badger tailgate outfits and activities

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Football season is here and with all the attention focused on the athletes, it's easy to overlook how to prepare for the perfect tailgate.

On Monday, Tiffany Schultz, Marketing Director for West Towne Mall stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the hottest tailgate fashion and activities.

"What's great about fashion now, for game day, is it doesn't always have to be logos," says Schultz.

Schultz showed off game day polos, scarves, hats and fun activities for kids. 

Click on the video link above for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.