What's going around: Fall allergies and colds

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- You might notice people around you sneezing, sniffling or coughing. That's because medical professionals tell us fall allergies and colds are what's going around this week.

Kim Moreland APNP at UnityPoint Health - Meriter warns symptoms of either can include a runny nose, congestion, a cough, itchy eyes or itchy ears.

For treatment, Moreland recommends plenty of rest and fluids. Plus if you have bad sinus congestion, Moreland says you may need to turn to nasal irrigation or a nasal spray.

Moreland says it's time to go see a doctor if you have a fever of 101.5 or higher, a cough that lasts more than a month, wheezing or shortness of breath.