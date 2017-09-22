Local Boy Scouts selling popcorn to fund programs

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from communities across south-central Wisconsin will be hitting the streets over the next several weeks to raise money through their annual popcorn sale.

On Monday, Brian Hackman and his son Ben stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual sale.

The Glacier's Edge Council serves more than 7,000 youth across multiple counties in south-central Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Now through November 1, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be selling popcorn at local store fronts and going door-to-door. 70-percent of each sale goes directly to scouting in the area. Many Scouts use the funds to attend camp each year.

If you don't come across a Scout selling popcorn, but still want to support the case, you can head to www.glaciersedge.org to make an order.

Customers can also make military donations so troops serving overseas can receive popcorn.

