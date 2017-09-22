Police investigate Pirus for potential insurance fraud

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owner of an exploded home is being investigated for potential insurance fraud connected to a 2011 truck fire at the property, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

Steven Pirus, 59, was charged with several felony crimes Thursday after authorities say he killed his wife, and then blew up his home on Stratton Way in Madison Sept. 13, 2017 to cover up the crime.

Koval says an investigation into the burning of Pirus' truck in November of 2011 has been reopened, with investigators looking at whether the fire was connected to any fraudulent insurance claims.

Madison Fire Department reports state Pirus said valuables such as cameras and a handgun were inside the truck at the time it went up in flames. Reports state Pirus denied having any connection to the fire.