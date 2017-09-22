Two children, three adults injured in Walworth County crash

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) – Two children and three adults were injured in a crash Thursday at a rural Walworth County intersection.

Authorities were called at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 to at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Stateline Road in the town of Walworth for a report of a crash.

Investigators say a blue minivan was westbound on Stateline Road when it failed to yield from the posted stop sign and entered the intersection. It was struck by a white Chevy pickup which was southbound on Highway 14.

The blue minivan was driven by a 57-year-old female from Darien. A 31-year-old female, also from Darien, was a passenger in the van. Both the 31-year-old female and her 5-year-old son were ejected. A 2-year-old male was also in the van.

All four were transported from the scene to local hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old male from Woodstock, Illinois, was also injured and transported to an area hospital.

The passenger in the pickup truck, a 19-year-old male, also form Woodstock, was not injured. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, however their conditions are unknown at this time. Names are not being released at this time pending further investigation.

Agencies who responded to this crash include the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Walworth Police Department, Walworth and Harvard Fire and Rescue, Paratech Ambulance Service, Mercy MD-1, and Flight for Life.