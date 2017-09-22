Heat forces some Grant County students home early - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heat forces some Grant County students home early

Posted: Updated:

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Lancaster Community Schools tells 27 News increasing temperatures in classrooms has forced the district to send students home early for the weekend. Elementary school students in the district are being sent home at 1:15 p.m. Friday, and students at the middle and high schools are going home at 1:30 p.m.

A spokesperson at the district central office says temperatures were measured at 90 degrees in at least one classroom. Most classrooms in the district don't have air conditioning.

Friday is the first official day of Fall, but 27 StormTrack meteorologists are forecasting a record high of 90 degrees in Madison today and similarly high temperatures across southern Wisconsin. 

Lancaster is the county seat of Grant County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.