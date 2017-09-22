Heat forces some Grant County students home early

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Lancaster Community Schools tells 27 News increasing temperatures in classrooms has forced the district to send students home early for the weekend. Elementary school students in the district are being sent home at 1:15 p.m. Friday, and students at the middle and high schools are going home at 1:30 p.m.

A spokesperson at the district central office says temperatures were measured at 90 degrees in at least one classroom. Most classrooms in the district don't have air conditioning.

Friday is the first official day of Fall, but 27 StormTrack meteorologists are forecasting a record high of 90 degrees in Madison today and similarly high temperatures across southern Wisconsin.

Lancaster is the county seat of Grant County.