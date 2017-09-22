McCain a no vote on health bill, putting Obamacare repeal in doubt

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) Despite efforts to woo him back into the fold, Arizona Sen. John McCain announced today that he will not vote for the latest Republican bill repealing Obamacare.

McCain says he can’t back the partisan GOP measure because “we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats.”

He also says he can’t back it without knowing the proposal’s impact on insurance coverage and premiums. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said its estimates on that won’t be ready next week.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has said he’ll oppose the bill and Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’s leaning against it.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she's "leaning against" a Republican proposal to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, despite new pressure from her state's GOP governor.

In Maine, Collins says there are lots of numbers floating around, and she's awaiting an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office before she makes a final decision.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at at Paul who opposes the last-ditch effort to overturn the Obama-era health care law.

On Twitter Friday, Trump says: "Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as 'the Republican who saved ObamaCare.'"

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he'll oppose the latest bill because it doesn't abolish enough of Obama's 2010 law.

The proposal to scrap President Barack Obama's health care law would shift money and decision-making from Washington to the states. It nearly has the support it needs for the vote expected next week, a deadline that's focused the party on making a final run at the issue.

