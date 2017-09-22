Hot, sticky for Sunday's Packers game, but bring a coat - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hot, sticky for Sunday's Packers game, but bring a coat

GREEN BAY (AP) -

The forecast for Sunday's Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field is hot, sticky and far from frozen.
   Records show the last time temperatures for a regular season game at Lambeau soared into the 80s was October 6, 1963 when the mercury reached 84 degrees. WLUK -TV says the forecast for the afternoon game against the Cincinnati Bengals calls for sunshine and a high of 86.
   Packers coach Mike McCarthy doesn't expect the weather to be a factor in the game.
   And, even though it's expected to be sweltering, Packers fans are being urged to bring a warm coat. The Salvation Army will be collected new or gently-used winter coats for its annual "Coats for Kids" campaign.

