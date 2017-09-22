Former Badger Brian Butch named to inaugural coaching staff for Wisconsin Herd

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, named Steve Payne, Justin Wetzel and Jamaal Benjamin as Assistant Coaches for the team’s inaugural 2017-18 season. Appleton West High School standout and former University of Wisconsin Badger, Brian Butch, will join the Herd as a Coaching Associate. Jordan Martz was named the team’s Video Coordinator.

A native of Appleton, Wis., Butch spent the previous season playing for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in Japan’s B. League. A two-time Wisconsin State Player of the Year and 2003 McDonald’s All-American, Butch is Appleton West High School’s all-time leading scorer. After four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, Butch began his professional career overseas playing for China’s Jiangsu Dragons (2008), Germany’s Nördlingen Giants (2008-09) and in the Greek League with Ilysiakos B.C. (2009). He brings experience from the NBA’s minor league system including the Bakersfield Jam (2009-10, 2011-14) and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2014). Butch was named an All-Star and the NBA Development League’s Impact Player of the Year in 2010. Additional international experience includes roster spots with the Philippines’ Meralco Bolts (2014), Dubai’s Sharjah Basketball Club (2014-15) and Japan’s Toshiba Basketball (2015-16).

The Herd will open their season on the road against Rio Grande Valley Vipers on November 6th.