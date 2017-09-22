High school football coaches make sure players stay cool during - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school football coaches make sure players stay cool during unseasonably warm night in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- As two local Madison high school football teams face off Friday night, coaches and athletic trainers are taking steps to make sure players don't overheat.

With temperatures rising above 90 degrees Friday, the WIAA sent out a reminder to coaches with steps to make sure players are safe during the game.

During the game between Madison East High School and Madison West High School, officials have a right to give an extra time out to allow players to stay hydrated if they feel the heat is becoming a safety concern.

Madison Metropolitan School District  Jeremy Schlitz says the athletic training team for both schools bring plenty of water and ice towels if heat becomes an issue.

"We do a really nice job of educating our coaches around this part of their seasonal rules requirements," said Schlitz. "Heat acclimatization is really something that's kind of in our fall sports already, it's just reminding us it's a month later than we thought we'd be needing to deal with [heat]"

Schlitz says they'll also keep a close on eye on Cross County, Tennis and Soccer athletes who have invitations during the day Saturday.

