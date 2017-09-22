23-year-old assaulted and robbed while unconscious

Authorities are looking for information about who stole guns and ammunition in the overnight hours this week.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the owner of an exploded home is being investigated for potential insurance fraud connected to a 2011 truck fire at the property.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is deciding whether a mother's profane tirade against her 14-year-old son for burning popcorn amounted to free speech.More >>
Authorities on Monday seized more than 450 grams of fentanyl laced heroin with a street value of nearly $65,000. The drugs would have provided users with 2,000 injections, according to a news release from the Dane County Narcotics Task ForceMore >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
25-year-old Charles Plautsch was reported missing early Friday morningMore >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
An elite group of college performers is celebrating a big milestone. This is the 50th year for the sweet sounds of the Wisconsin Singers.More >>
The village of Waunakee is taking an eyesore, and turning it into something positive.More >>
With Wisconsin law enforcement and health professionals still fighting to combat a full-fledged opioid epidemic in the state, officials are being forced to also confront an exponential rise in use of methamphetamine.More >>
Doctors will evaluate the mental health of a man accused in an attempted homicide in Madison.More >>
One of Hugo Galban's most vivid childhood memories is of an earthquake. "It's bad, because I was a child in '85. I was six years old," said Galban. On September 19, 1985, an 8.0 magnitude quake shook Mexico City to its core. On Tuesday, on the exact same date, 32 years later, central Mexico suffered another major earthquake.More >>
The heat is something Madison School educators and students are dealing with this week in the classroom.More >>
With these unseasonably hot temperatures, local boating companies are seeing a boom in business.More >>
