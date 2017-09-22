23-year-old assaulted and robbed while unconscious

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Friday around 2:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Hawthorne Court.

The 23-year-old victim told police he had been out at a bar and was leaving with a group of four people he had just met.

Police say one of the men in the group punched then punched the victim. When he regained consciousness the 23-year old man realized both his wallet and phone were missing, and contacted police.

If you have any information you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.