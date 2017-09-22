Madison Police officers instructing in grade schools to end

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says budget constraints and call-response needs mean a program of Madison Police officers doing safety instruction in elementary schools will end next year.



The Classes on Personal Safety (C.O.P.S.) has been taught by a team of four Madison Police officers. The course has its own curriculum, touches on subjects such as bullying, and involves an officer instructing in a fourth of fifth grade class once a week. In addition to the participation of the Madison School District's fourth and fifth grade sections, five Madison private schools are participating.



The impending end of the program was first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.



Koval tells 27 News with a wait for new police recruits to come on line, and potential, impending retirements by dozens of officers, officer patrol duty assignments require more personnel. He says several police assignments in addition to the police classroom instructors were evaluated for down-sizing or eradication, including the department's mounted patrol. Koval says the mounted unit involves less, full time officers, and has become more valuable in contributing to a police presence in the high-call volume, downtown entertainment district.



Madison School District Security and Safety Coordinator Joe Balles says it's disheartening the schools are losing the officer-led program. Balles - a former Madison Police command staff member - says in addition to helping children with safety techniques as they begin to use the internet and engage in social media, the officers' presence personalized police work for students, and fostered relationships between officers and children. Balles says he hopes as the city budget process evolves, funds will become available to continue C.O.P.S.

Koval's decision comes weeks after his reassignment of one of the program's four officers, Kelly Hoeft, to patrol duty, after Hoeft's arrest for drunk driving with a child under the age of sixteen in her car. He says the decision to sunset the program was separate from Hoeft's incident.









