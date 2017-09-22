Dells woman charged with impersonating nurse makes plea - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dells woman charged with impersonating nurse makes plea

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A woman accused of impersonating a nurse in Sauk County has made her plea in court.

On Friday, court records indicate Jennifer Browne pleaded no contest to a charge of felony identity theft for financial gain. Four other counts of obstructing an officer were dropped.

Browne is scheduled to be sentenced December 11 in Sauk County.

A criminal complaint says Browne used a Milwaukee woman's registered nurse credential to get a job in Reedsburg. Browne's husband claims she is a real registered nurse.

Brown is also accused of impersonating a nurse in Wausau. Her sentencing in Marathon County is also set for December.

