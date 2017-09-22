Madison Police cite 20-year-old for causing panic while shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police cite 20-year-old for causing panic while shooting at target with BB gun

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating after receiving several calls Thursday evening of shots being fired along the 2300 block of Allied Drive.

Concerned callers described seeing a man being loud and waving a gun around an apartment building.

Several callers reported shots being fired, police arrived to find a 20-year-old man shooting at a target using an authentic looking BB gun.

The man was given citations and spoken to by police.

