Opioid Task Force cracks down on addiction in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The crackdown on Wisconsin's opioid crisis is taking another step forward with a special task force to help addicts.

Governor Walker's task force met on Friday in Baraboo to continue its work toward ending the opioid crisis in Wisconsin. The group of lawmakers spoke specifically about trauma and how to identify which drugs are necessary depending on the type of pain or injury someone has.

Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) was among the presenters Friday. He spoke about ways to help people avoid overdoses.

"First of all from a medical standpoint, just proper prescribing," Rep. Nygren said. "Making sure that doctors have a clear understanding that the person before them may not necessarily need that prescription, or even worse, they might be there seeking a prescription that they might use for their addiction or that they might divert for sale."

Two months ago Governor Walker signed 11 bills into law related to the state's Heroin, Opiate, Prevention, and Education agenda - also known as HOPE. The bills cover everything from education, to treatment and enforcement programs. The bills intend to improve access to treatment, ad to improve law enforcement response to addiction disorder.