Wisconsin Dells man leads police on chase through Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- 29-year-old Michael Gonzalez is behind bars after police received a 911 call for a fight in an alleyway on the 100 block of E. Conant Street in Portage.

Police say when they arrived Gonzalez fled on foot from officers. Portage police were able to track down Gonzalez who had two warrants out for his arrest. out of Sauk County, but not before leading them on a chase through the city.

Gonzalez is now facing charges of Obstruction, Bail Jumping, as well as the two Sauk County warrants.