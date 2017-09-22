Two women arrested in Florida after being caught on camera beati - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two women arrested in Florida after being caught on camera beating another driver in road rage incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Florida women are facing battery charges, after being caught on video beating up another driver in a suspected road rage incident Tuesday.

Police say Shelly Gemberling and her stepdaughter, Alicia Scarduzio got into a verbal spat with another female driver when they approached her car grabbing her by the hair and neck - before pulling the driver out the open window and beating her. 

The victim was beat unconscious, and left bloody with a broken nose. At one point another motorist runs up to try and stop the beating. 

Both women remain in jail each on $50,000 bond.

