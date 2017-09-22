Driver killed in Janesville crash Friday afternoon

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are not yet releasing the name of a man who was killed in a one-car crash Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Mark Ratzlaff says the incident happened a little after 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 14 and Drott Drive.

Investigators say the victim's car left the road, went into a ditch and struck a tree. The driver was alone and no other cars were involved.

Police also have not said where the driver was from.