Driver killed in Janesville crash Friday afternoon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver killed in Janesville crash Friday afternoon

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are not yet releasing the name of a man who was killed in a one-car crash Friday afternoon.  

Sergeant Mark Ratzlaff says the incident happened a little after 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 14 and Drott Drive.

Investigators say the victim's car left the road, went into a ditch and struck a tree. The driver was alone and no other cars were involved.  

Police also have not said where the driver was from. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.