Driver killed in Janesville crash Friday afternoon

Authorities are looking for information about who stole guns and ammunition in the overnight hours this week.More >>
Authorities are looking for information about who stole guns and ammunition in the overnight hours this week.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the owner of an exploded home is being investigated for potential insurance fraud connected to a 2011 truck fire at the property.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the owner of an exploded home is being investigated for potential insurance fraud connected to a 2011 truck fire at the property.More >>
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Isaac Salinas.More >>
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Isaac Salinas.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways with in-state product Bronson Koenig. The team requested waivers on the former Badgers star.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is deciding whether a mother's profane tirade against her 14-year-old son for burning popcorn amounted to free speech.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is deciding whether a mother's profane tirade against her 14-year-old son for burning popcorn amounted to free speech.More >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
UW-Madison says it has removed a controversial video posted on a university internet service that depicts police officers in pig masks and references the hanging of a black man and the beheading of those officers.More >>
The crackdown on Wisconsin's opioid crisis is taking another step forward with a special task force to help addicts.More >>
The crackdown on Wisconsin's opioid crisis is taking another step forward with a special task force to help addicts.More >>
Wisconsin elections officials are putting together a formal security plan in advance of next fall's election.More >>
Wisconsin elections officials are putting together a formal security plan in advance of next fall's election.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says budget constraints and call-response needs mean a program of Madison Police officers doing safety instruction in elementary schools will end next year.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says budget constraints and call-response needs mean a program of Madison Police officers doing safety instruction in elementary schools will end next year.More >>
You might notice people around you sneezing, sniffling or coughing. That's because medical professionals tell us fall allergies and colds are what's going around this week.More >>
You might notice people around you sneezing, sniffling or coughing. That's because medical professionals tell us fall allergies and colds are what's going around this week.More >>
Two children and three adults were injured in a crash Thursday at a rural Walworth County intersection.More >>
Two children and three adults were injured in a crash Thursday at a rural Walworth County intersection.More >>
25-year-old Charles Plautsch was reported missing early Friday morningMore >>
25-year-old Charles Plautsch was reported missing early Friday morningMore >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
The latest installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin: The climate change effect," will re-air at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 on WKOW channel 27.More >>
This weekend the Alliant Energy Center will be transformed into a hub for pop culture as Wizard World Comic Con takes over.More >>
This weekend the Alliant Energy Center will be transformed into a hub for pop culture as Wizard World Comic Con takes over.More >>
An elite group of college performers is celebrating a big milestone. This is the 50th year for the sweet sounds of the Wisconsin Singers.More >>
An elite group of college performers is celebrating a big milestone. This is the 50th year for the sweet sounds of the Wisconsin Singers.More >>