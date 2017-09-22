End Zone -- Week 6

MADISON (WKOW) -
Abbotsford 56, Greenwood/Granton 20
Almond-Bancroft 39, Rosholt 7
Altoona 14, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Amherst 62, Manawa 0
Antigo 7, Medford Area 0
Appleton North 33, Kaukauna 0
Appleton West 31, Appleton East 7
Arcadia 12, Viroqua 0
Arrowhead 44, Oconomowoc 7
Ashwaubenon 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 21
Assumption 22, Gilman 6
Badger 41, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 16
Bangor 66, Necedah 0
Bay Port 35, Notre Dame 21
Beaver Dam 20, Portage 12
Belleville 28, Waterloo 0
Berlin 44, Winneconne 6
Big Foot 28, McFarland 22, OT
Black Hawk 50, Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 0
Black River Falls 47, Luther 0
Bloomer 54, Ladysmith 6
Bonduel 32, Shiocton 14
Brodhead/Juda 50, Edgerton 21
Brookfield Academy 41, St. John's NW Military Academy 6
Brookfield Central 27, Marquette University 0
Brookfield East 45, Wauwatosa East 0
Brookwood 32, New Lisbon 12
Brown Deer 28, Cudahy 7
Burlington 56, Westosha Central 34
Cambria-Friesland 40, Rio 14
Campbellsport 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Cassville 63, Shullsburg 14
Catholic Memorial 17, Kettle Moraine 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 51, Oostburg 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 36, Hayward 14
Chilton 28, Two Rivers 21
Chippewa Falls 21, River Falls 14
Clear Lake 41, Flambeau 6
Clinton 7, Turner 6
Coleman 44, Algoma 19
Columbus 21, Poynette 19
Crandon 36, Laona-Wabeno 8
Crivitz 37, Suring 18
Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 36, Phillips 18
Cuba City 61, Boscobel 6
Cumberland 54, Barron 14
Darlington 15, Cambridge 13
De Soto 22, Riverdale 0
DeForest 41, Baraboo 0
Dodgeland 41, Parkview 20
Eau Claire Memorial 43, Eau Claire North 6
Edgar 35, Loyal 0
Eleva-Strum 44, Blair-Taylor 14
Elk Mound 49, Mondovi 34
Ellsworth 31, Baldwin-Woodville 13
Elmwood/Plum City 26, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 24
Evansville/Albany 41, Whitewater 6
Fall Creek 35, Colfax 22
Fall River 15, Johnson Creek 6
Fennimore 67, Southwestern 6
Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 0
Fort Atkinson 42, Edgewood 17
Frederic 32, Pepin/Alma 16
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Westby 0
Germantown 44, Wauwatosa West 14
Gillett 55, Bowler/Gresham 0
Glenwood City 67, Boyceville 0
Grafton 46, Cedarburg 7
Grantsburg 36, St. Croix Falls 0
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 36, Oneida Nation 18
Green Bay Preble 57, Sheboygan North 7
Green Bay Southwest 42, Sheboygan South 7
Greendale 13, New Berlin West 7
Greenfield 35, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 23
Hartford Union 48, West Bend West 0
Highland 22, Cashton 7
Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6
Hillsboro 16, Royall 12
Holmen 44, Tomah 6
Homestead 49, Nicolet 7
Howards Grove 19, Random Lake 0
Hudson 26, Rice Lake 16
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pacelli 14
Ithaca 42, Kickapoo/LaFarge 7
Janesville Craig 14, Beloit Memorial 7
Jefferson 42, East Troy 28
Kewaskum 27, Plymouth 21
Kewaunee 34, Sturgeon Bay 16
Kimberly 15, Neenah 8
Kingsford, Mich. 54, Wausau East 21
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21, Ozaukee 7
L'Anse, Mich. 20, Hurley 18
La Crosse Central 24, La Crosse Logan 18
Laconia 26, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20
Lake Country Lutheran 50, University School of Milwaukee 19
Lancaster 42, Richland Center 7
Little Chute 21, Fox Valley Lutheran 20
Lodi 42, Lakeside Lutheran 10
Lomira def. North Fond du Lac, forfeit
Lourdes Academy 47, Randolph 21
Luck 68, New Auburn 0
Luxemburg-Casco 22, Freedom 19
Madison West 40, Madison East 7
Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Reedsville 7
Marathon 35, Auburndale 13
Marinette 49, Clintonville 0
Markesan 34, Horicon/Hustisford 6
Mauston 42, Nekoosa 6
Mayville 42, St. Mary Catholic 6
Melrose-Mindoro 49, Augusta 0
Menasha 42, Green Bay West 0
Menominee, Mich. 62, Southern Door 26
Menomonee Falls 34, Hamilton 14
Menomonie 49, Superior 28
Middleton 42, Janesville Parker 0
Milw. Bay View 60, Milwaukee South 13
Milwaukee Hamilton 48, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 26
Milwaukee Riverside University 55, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Mineral Point 34, Iowa-Grant 24
Monona Grove 42, Monroe 0
Mosinee 35, Rhinelander 0
Mount Horeb 49, Reedsburg Area 7
Mukwonago 43, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Muskego 63, Waukesha South 21
New Berlin Eisenhower 63, West Allis Central 0
New Glarus/Monticello 47, Marshall 24
New Holstein 39, Roncalli 13
New Richmond 34, Somerset 16
Northern Elite 34, Three Lakes/Phelps 16
Northwestern 35, Spooner 0
Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 7
Oconto 35, Peshtigo 14
Onalaska 42, Sparta 0
Osceola 31, Prescott 14
Oshkosh West 50, Hortonville 14
Owen-Withee 14, Thorp 12
Pardeeville 14, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Pewaukee 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
Prairie du Chien 21, Platteville 14
Pulaski 34, De Pere 7
Racine Horlick 49, Racine Case 28
Racine Lutheran 55, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Racine Park 20, Kenosha Tremper 7
Regis 18, Colby 12, OT
River Ridge 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 38
River Valley 42, Dodgeville 0
Saint Croix Central 43, Amery 8
Sevastopol 71, Menominee Indian 14
Shawano Community 35, Denmark 14
Sheboygan Falls 36, Brillion 7
Slinger 7, Port Washington 0
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 51, Cadott 24
Spring Valley 19, Durand 12
St. Marys Springs 48, Omro 0
Stanley-Boyd 41, Neillsville 0
Stevens Point 54, Wausau West 20
Stoughton 30, Oregon 27
Stratford 55, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Sun Prairie 50, Madison Memorial 0
Turtle Lake 60, North Crawford 14
Unity 52, Shell Lake 14
Valders 19, Kiel 17
Verona Area 41, Madison La Follette 18
Waterford 35, Elkhorn Area 3
Watertown 27, Milton 20
Waukesha West 37, Waukesha North 13
Waunakee 69, Sauk Prairie 6
Waupaca 28, Green Bay East 0
Waupun 26, Ripon 6
Wausaukee 52, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 16
Wautoma 47, Ashland 12
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 41, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 12
West De Pere 13, Seymour 6
West Salem 52, Aquinas 0
Whitefish Bay 44, West Bend East 7
Whitnall 40, South Milwaukee 0
Wild Rose 63, Tri-County 0
Wilmot Union 55, Union Grove 10
Wisconsin Dells 26, Adams-Friendship 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 42
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28, Marshfield 21
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Wrightstown 42, Oconto Falls 0
Xavier 36, New London 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Port Edwards vs. North Crawford, ccd.