End Zone -- Week 6 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 6

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

   Abbotsford 56, Greenwood/Granton 20
   Almond-Bancroft 39, Rosholt 7
   Altoona 14, Osseo-Fairchild 6
   Amherst 62, Manawa 0
   Antigo 7, Medford Area 0
   Appleton North 33, Kaukauna 0
   Appleton West 31, Appleton East 7
   Arcadia 12, Viroqua 0
   Arrowhead 44, Oconomowoc 7
   Ashwaubenon 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 21
   Assumption 22, Gilman 6
   Badger 41, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 16
   Bangor 66, Necedah 0
   Bay Port 35, Notre Dame 21
   Beaver Dam 20, Portage 12
   Belleville 28, Waterloo 0
   Berlin 44, Winneconne 6
   Big Foot 28, McFarland 22, OT
   Black Hawk 50, Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 0
   Black River Falls 47, Luther 0
   Bloomer 54, Ladysmith 6
   Bonduel 32, Shiocton 14
   Brodhead/Juda 50, Edgerton 21
   Brookfield Academy 41, St. John's NW Military Academy 6
   Brookfield Central 27, Marquette University 0
   Brookfield East 45, Wauwatosa East 0
   Brookwood 32, New Lisbon 12
   Brown Deer 28, Cudahy 7
   Burlington 56, Westosha Central 34
   Cambria-Friesland 40, Rio 14
   Campbellsport 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
   Cassville 63, Shullsburg 14
   Catholic Memorial 17, Kettle Moraine 7
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 51, Oostburg 0
   Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 36, Hayward 14
   Chilton 28, Two Rivers 21
   Chippewa Falls 21, River Falls 14
   Clear Lake 41, Flambeau 6
   Clinton 7, Turner 6
   Coleman 44, Algoma 19
   Columbus 21, Poynette 19
   Crandon 36, Laona-Wabeno 8
   Crivitz 37, Suring 18
   Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 36, Phillips 18
   Cuba City 61, Boscobel 6
   Cumberland 54, Barron 14
   Darlington 15, Cambridge 13
   De Soto 22, Riverdale 0
   DeForest 41, Baraboo 0
   Dodgeland 41, Parkview 20
   Eau Claire Memorial 43, Eau Claire North 6
   Edgar 35, Loyal 0
   Eleva-Strum 44, Blair-Taylor 14
   Elk Mound 49, Mondovi 34
   Ellsworth 31, Baldwin-Woodville 13
   Elmwood/Plum City 26, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 24
   Evansville/Albany 41, Whitewater 6
   Fall Creek 35, Colfax 22
   Fall River 15, Johnson Creek 6
   Fennimore 67, Southwestern 6
   Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 0
   Fort Atkinson 42, Edgewood 17
   Frederic 32, Pepin/Alma 16
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Westby 0
   Germantown 44, Wauwatosa West 14
   Gillett 55, Bowler/Gresham 0
   Glenwood City 67, Boyceville 0
   Grafton 46, Cedarburg 7
   Grantsburg 36, St. Croix Falls 0
   Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 36, Oneida Nation 18
   Green Bay Preble 57, Sheboygan North 7
   Green Bay Southwest 42, Sheboygan South 7
   Greendale 13, New Berlin West 7
   Greenfield 35, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 23
   Hartford Union 48, West Bend West 0
   Highland 22, Cashton 7
   Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6
   Hillsboro 16, Royall 12
   Holmen 44, Tomah 6
   Homestead 49, Nicolet 7
   Howards Grove 19, Random Lake 0
   Hudson 26, Rice Lake 16
   Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pacelli 14
   Ithaca 42, Kickapoo/LaFarge 7
   Janesville Craig 14, Beloit Memorial 7
   Jefferson 42, East Troy 28
   Kewaskum 27, Plymouth 21
   Kewaunee 34, Sturgeon Bay 16
   Kimberly 15, Neenah 8
   Kingsford, Mich. 54, Wausau East 21
   Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21, Ozaukee 7
   Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21, Ozaukee 7
   L'Anse, Mich. 20, Hurley 18
   La Crosse Central 24, La Crosse Logan 18
   Laconia 26, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20
   Lake Country Lutheran 50, University School of Milwaukee 19
   Lancaster 42, Richland Center 7
   Little Chute 21, Fox Valley Lutheran 20
   Lodi 42, Lakeside Lutheran 10
   Lomira def. North Fond du Lac, forfeit
   Lourdes Academy 47, Randolph 21
   Luck 68, New Auburn 0
   Luxemburg-Casco 22, Freedom 19
   Madison West 40, Madison East 7
   Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Reedsville 7
   Marathon 35, Auburndale 13
   Marinette 49, Clintonville 0
   Markesan 34, Horicon/Hustisford 6
   Mauston 42, Nekoosa 6
   Mayville 42, St. Mary Catholic 6
   Melrose-Mindoro 49, Augusta 0
   Menasha 42, Green Bay West 0
   Menominee, Mich. 62, Southern Door 26
   Menomonee Falls 34, Hamilton 14
   Menomonie 49, Superior 28
   Middleton 42, Janesville Parker 0
   Milw. Bay View 60, Milwaukee South 13
   Milwaukee Hamilton 48, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 26
   Milwaukee Riverside University 55, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
   Mineral Point 34, Iowa-Grant 24
   Monona Grove 42, Monroe 0
   Mosinee 35, Rhinelander 0
   Mount Horeb 49, Reedsburg Area 7
   Mukwonago 43, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
   Muskego 63, Waukesha South 21
   New Berlin Eisenhower 63, West Allis Central 0
   New Glarus/Monticello 47, Marshall 24
   New Holstein 39, Roncalli 13
   New Richmond 34, Somerset 16
   Northern Elite 34, Three Lakes/Phelps 16
   Northwestern 35, Spooner 0
   Oak Creek 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 7
   Oconto 35, Peshtigo 14
   Onalaska 42, Sparta 0
   Osceola 31, Prescott 14
   Oshkosh West 50, Hortonville 14
   Owen-Withee 14, Thorp 12
   Pardeeville 14, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
   Pewaukee 56, Pius XI Catholic 0
   Prairie du Chien 21, Platteville 14
   Pulaski 34, De Pere 7
   Racine Horlick 49, Racine Case 28
   Racine Lutheran 55, Shoreland Lutheran 6
   Racine Park 20, Kenosha Tremper 7
   Regis 18, Colby 12, OT
   River Ridge 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 38
   River Valley 42, Dodgeville 0
   Saint Croix Central 43, Amery 8
   Sevastopol 71, Menominee Indian 14
   Shawano Community 35, Denmark 14
   Sheboygan Falls 36, Brillion 7
   Slinger 7, Port Washington 0
   Spencer/Columbus Catholic 51, Cadott 24
   Spring Valley 19, Durand 12
   St. Marys Springs 48, Omro 0
   Stanley-Boyd 41, Neillsville 0
   Stevens Point 54, Wausau West 20
   Stoughton 30, Oregon 27
   Stratford 55, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
   Sun Prairie 50, Madison Memorial 0
   Turtle Lake 60, North Crawford 14
   Unity 52, Shell Lake 14
   Valders 19, Kiel 17
   Verona Area 41, Madison La Follette 18
   Waterford 35, Elkhorn Area 3
   Watertown 27, Milton 20
   Waukesha West 37, Waukesha North 13
   Waunakee 69, Sauk Prairie 6
   Waupaca 28, Green Bay East 0
   Waupun 26, Ripon 6
   Wausaukee 52, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 16
   Wautoma 47, Ashland 12
   Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 41, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 12
   West De Pere 13, Seymour 6
   West Salem 52, Aquinas 0
   Whitefish Bay 44, West Bend East 7
   Whitnall 40, South Milwaukee 0
   Wild Rose 63, Tri-County 0
   Wilmot Union 55, Union Grove 10
   Wisconsin Dells 26, Adams-Friendship 0
   Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 42
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28, Marshfield 21
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
   Wrightstown 42, Oconto Falls 0
   Xavier 36, New London 14
   POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
   Port Edwards vs. North Crawford, ccd.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.